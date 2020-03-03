England women's squad make final preparations for USA trip at Ardingly College

England began their preparations for the 2020 SheBelieves Cup here at Ardingly College, ahead of their trip to the USA.

The Lionesses squad reported for duty on Saturday before heading out to their first stop in the States in Florida on Sunday.

Phil Neville at the College

Phil Neville’s team got down to work to loosen the legs and kick-off their planning ahead of their flight, with a training session both in our Gym and on the Upper.

Head Coach of England Women’s team, Phil Neville, was delighted with his team’s choice of training venue: "We wanted to come to brilliant facilities, just before we flew out to America for the Shebelieves Cup.

"I have got to say, when we were driving down the country lanes, we didn’t know where we were going and then we see this really impressive school. Using the Gym facilities, and the pitch, in such horrendous weather, has been fantastic. It sets us up nicely for the Shebelieves and hopefully we can come back to Ardingly College to train here again one day soon.”

Director of Sport at Ardingly College, Ross Millard, welcomed the England Women’s squad to the school: “Having been at Manchester United at the same time as Phil Neville, it gave me great pleasure to welcome him and his team to Ardingly College. For the Lionesses to train in both our Gym and on our pitch was a delight. The ladies and their entourage showed great enthusiasm being here and we wish them all the best in the Shebelieves Cup.”

With new physical performance manager Dawn Scott alongside the squad for the first time since her return in December, she was working with the players both old and new as they ready themselves for three games in the annual competition.

England arrived in Florida on Sunday afternoon to step up their preparations for the competition, which they kick-off in the early hours of Friday when they play the host nation USA in Orlando, Florida. From there, it’s on to New Jersey where Japan will be the opposition on Sunday 8 March before the final match against Spain in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday 11 March. All games are being shown live by the BBC.