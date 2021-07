Sussex remains so proud of Gareth Southgate and England - despite the curse of the penalty shoot-out

Can you remember your Co-op dividend number?

News you can trust since 1853

Southgate gives the thumbs up as Roberto Mancini watches on

A relaxed Southgate is interviewed before the game

Gareth is interviewed before the game

Southgate before the game

Crawley's Gareth Southgate s leads England to Euro 2020 final against Italy - live

Here are pictures of Gareth as he leads England against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.