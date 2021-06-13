England at the Euros: Send us videos and pictures of you watching Gareth Southgate's men this summer
The summer is always a bit more special when the country gets caught up in football fever with a big tournament.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 2:51 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 2:52 pm
Let us know where you are watching Euro 2020 tournament matches in the coming weeks by video or pictures.
Whether it be at home with family and friends or you are out at one of the many pubs showing the games - we want to see what you are up.
Email your videos or pictures to [email protected] or post on our Facebook page posts.
And remember - it's coming home!