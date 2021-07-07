LiveEngland 1, Italy 0 LIVE: Luke Shaw gives Gareth Southgate's England the lead in Euro 2020 final

Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 8:39 pm

We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.

Now follow us here as we build up to tonight's game where they face Italy.

The page will update automatically

Gareth Southgate faces off against Roberto Mancini in the Euro 2020 final

England 1, Italy 0 - Euro 2020 final: Gareth Southgate watch

Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:36

  • The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to first major tournament final since 1966
  • Luke Shaw gives England an early lead
  • Gatwick to rename South Terminal
  • Matalan sells out of Southgate polka dot ties.
  • Queen writes letter to Crawley’s Gareth Southgate
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:36

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:29

Gareth Southgate looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:21

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:15

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:13

Fashion icon

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:08

Luke Shaw celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:03

YYYYYESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!

it’s 1-0 England. Great goal

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:53

The Red Arrows perform a flyover above Wembley stadium in support of the England team prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:46

Gareth remembering Crawley

Remember when Gareth Southgate won the Pride of Crawley award? Watch the video here

In 2019, Gareth Southgate won the Pride of Crawley award at the Crawley Community Awards - but last night (Tuesday) he was the pride of the nation.

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:44

Just sayin'

Gary Lineker has just pointed out England have a 100% record in major tournament finals

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:43

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:41

He’s just a top man

Southgate praises his Crawley PE teachers

New England manager Gareth Southgate credits his former Crawley PE teachers for his rise through the football ranks.

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:40

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:39

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:35

The road to the Euro 2020 final
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
EnglandItalyGareth Southgate