Easter football: Wins for Selsey, Chi City and Midhurst plus Bognor, Pagham and Sidlesham action

Our photographers spent much of the Easter weekend out and about capturing the best of the local football action.

We had photographers at games involving Selsey, Pagham, Chichester City, the Rocks, Sidlesham and Midhurst across two busy days of fixtures in West Sussex.

Reece Meekums battles for the ball as the Rocks host Whitehawk / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Check out the best of their images in the slideshow above and see the Observer, on Thursday, for the reports, more pictures, plus all the results, fixtures and latest tables.

Matches featured here are: Selsey 4 Storrington 0; Pagham 0 East Preston 4; Chi City 5 Pagham 0; Sidlesham 0 Selsey 1; Worthing Utd 2 Midhurst 3; Bognor 0 Whitehawk 0.

Chichester City win at Arundel and pass 100 goals

Pagham pay for poor start v East Preston

Champions too strong for Bognor

Rocks and Hawks entertain but don't score

Chi City win 5-0 as they pick up title