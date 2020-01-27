Eastbourne Borough girls teams are pumped after landing new training kit sponsor

Eastbourne Borough under-eight and under-nine girls teams have been presented with new training kit.

Hampden Park-based Sundyne HMD Sealless Pumps have stepped in as a sponsor for the girls sides.

Steve Jennings, business planning manager for the firm, stated: "We are a local firm supplying sealless pumps suitable for safer environmental future and we are very happy to support these girls in their exciting future."

Both girls' teams were created after rapid development through Eastbourne Borough’s very popular Wildcats centre which takes place at the stadium every Saturday morning.

The girls have been so successful recently and have achieved their first cup final fixture, which will be played against Lewes FC on Sunday at Woodside Road.

Manager Bill Simons said: "We are very grateful to HMD for the new kits as it helps all of the players to feel the same and bond together in the team environment."

Eastbourne Borough are now recruiting girls and ladies of all ages in readiness for next season.

They are also looking to expand into a full ladies team and aiming to become the first club in Sussex to create a ladies walking football team.

Contact academy@ebfc.co.uk if you are interested in joining.