East Preston boss Bob Paine frustrated by lack of games

East Preston manager Bob Paine has been left frustrated about the lack of league games his side has played recently.

EP have not played a SCFL Premier Division since November 24, when they lost 2-1 to Broadbridge Heath, due to the adverse weather we have been having, floodlights failing and cup competitions.

And he is hoping to get back into action on Saturday when they host title challengers Horsham YMCA.

He said: “It’s very frustrating not to have played a league game since November 24.

“Having had Uckfield postponed due to them playing in the Vase and Little Common five minutes before kick off due to some of the floodlights not working it means we now have two difficult midweek trips with all the logistical issues that gives us with players having to get off work early and travelling during rush hour - not ideal.”

But Paine insists the team have remained positive. He said: “The squad are in good spirits and we have continued to train twice a week with at least 25 players at each session plus we are lucky that the club provides training facilities that we are able to train on in all weathers.

“ Clearly it’s frustrating for all of us and with three games coming up in a week over the Christmas period means it will be a challenge.”

And having a rest does have it’s benefits. Paine added: “On the plus side we have had five first team squad players injured since we last played a league game so it has allowed them time to recover without missing too many games.

“I’m hopeful that Tom Lyne and Lewis Jenkins will be back to training this week and available for selection on Saturday.

“Unfortunately James Lelliott (Shin), Cian Tilley (knee) and George Laughlin (ankle) won’t be back until into the New Year.”

And the Christmas kicks off with a tough game on Saturday when Horsham YMCA visit the Lashmar.

YM were top going into last weekened but defeat to title rivals Chichester City saw them drop to second place.

Paine said: “Horsham YMCA will be a really tough test particularly having been inactive for so long.

“We have proved we can compete with the top teams in the league with our results so far this season.

"Of the current top nine in the league we have beaten seven of them and kept clean sheets against five of them. Our result against Chichester shows we can beat the best in this league.

“We just have to be more consistent.”

And on YM’s title chances, Piane said: “No doubt YMCA will be up there at the end of the season and by rights we shouldn’t be getting results against the top sides as they have far more resources than we do. More resources does bring its own pressures to win every game particularly against teams like EP.

“We can just relax, play our football and enjoy the game. Anything we get from Saturday’s game is a bonus.”