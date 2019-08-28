East Dean's build-up to West Sussex League season gathers pace - report and picture special

East Dean were back in action on a hot afternoon as Portslade Athletic travelled to the Gasson.

Portslade went one up within 30 seconds and they dictated the tempo for much of the first half – and despite a well-worked goal that saw Aaron Hand score, East Dean were level at half-time knowing they hadn’t even came out of first gear.

East Dean and Portslade promote the Kick It Out campaign / Picture by Roger Smith

There was another early goal by the visitors in the second half but East Dean this time started moving through the gears and scored three in 14 minutes.

James Ford worked hard to intercept a defender and raced away to fire the ball past the keeper to draw it level at 2-2. Then a long ball from Thomas Bann found the stride of Zach Dray, who brought the ball down and fired home.

Jay Houghton was brought down in the box to give Ford the opportunity for a second as he squeezed the ball past the keeper from the spot.

That wasn’t it – a Jack Millard corner was converted by Houghton to give East Dean a 5-2 win.

There were a lot of positives to take including Jack Unsworth being given his first minutes in an East Dean shirt.