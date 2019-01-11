East Dean put four past Worthing to start new year with bang

East Dean were too strong for Worthing Borough in their first outing of 2019.

The West Sussex League Championship south clash started with East Dean on top and a Buster Strain cross found the head of Pete Caveney and he powerfully beat the keeper to give the Dean a 1-0 lead.

Worthing responded well and equalised from a corner. A deflection from Paul Cooper fell to the head of an unmarked Worthing attacker who nodded past George Philpott to make it all square.

Losing the lead didn’t have any negative effect on East Dean as they responded sharply with a Cooper corner finding Steve Haynes, whose shot went towards Zach Dray, who used his head to flick the ball over the keeper and give East Dean a 2-1 lead at half-time.

The second half saw a Worthing player dismissed for two yellows in quick concession.

East Dean took advantage and made them pay with two quick goals in the last five minutes. First Aaron Freeman ran on to a through-ball and slotted calmly past the keeper and into the bottom corner to make it 3-1. Dray doubled his tally in adding a fourth as he picked up another through-ball before rounding the keeper and tapping into the open net.

MoM was Daniel Richards.

East Dean welcome Sidlesham Reserves to The Gasson this week.

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, Freeman N, Wordsworth, Haynes, Richards, Oram, Cooper, Bessey, Dray, Caveney. Subs: Reed, Freeman, A, Nicholson, Millard, Ford.

