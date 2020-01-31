East Dean can't stop Beeding leading - nor winning

East Dean battled back from three down against Upper Beeding but couldn't force a draw.

In the WSFL Championship south clash, Upper Beeding were first to go close but a great tip on to the crossbar from George Philpott following an Upper Beeding corner, kept the contest all square.

Beeding struck the first blow when a rare mistake from Tom Bann allowed the Beeding player a one on one and he calmly slotted in.

Beeding soon made it two from another East Dean defensive error when a Nathan Freeman clearance found the bottom corner.

Dean began to grow into the game with Dave Knight and Joby Oram maintaining possession well and Dean almost grabbed a goal back. James Ford had a few chances, one dragging wide and the other forcing a save.

Dean were hit by a costly third goal from Upper Beeding against the run of play. A clever cross caught out the East Dean defence, with the Beeding striker slotting home.

East Dean came out for the second half a lot brighter and dominated possession. They got a goal back when Ford drilled a free-kick into the bottom corner.

Ed Wheeler came on and with 75 minsute on the clock he laid off to MoM Dave Knight who marched into the box only to be tripped by a defender, with the referee awarding Dean a penalty.

Shaun Pope, making his first appearance of the season, converted it to make it 3-2.

Pope and Ford started finding some chemistry up top and with support from the wing, they pushed for an equaliser.

The best chances fell to Pope, one hitting the inside of the post and the other sliced wide.

Wheeler hit the post and the Beeding defenders blocking numerous shots.

East Dean: Philpott, Houghton, Bann, Freeman, Hood, Nicholson, Oram, Knight, Hand, Ford, Pope. Subs: Strain, Wheeler, Kearvell.