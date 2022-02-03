Dynan: I'm hungry to get Haywards Heath Town promoted

Former Three Bridges and South Park manager Dynan has replaced Shaun Saunders after his surprise sacking last week.

The first game after Saunders went ended in a 1-0 win at Chichester City on Saturday, when a second half goal by Davigildo Cravid left Heath fourth in the table.

Dynan said he was greatly looking forward to the challenge of leading Heath. “I’ve kept an eye on the league since I left and Haywards Heath have consistently grown and performed at the right end of the table. Crowds are getting bigger and the club profile has increased,” he said. “I know quite a few lads that live and play in Sussex and they’ve always had good things to say about the club.

Haywards Heath battle away at Chichester City / Picture: Ray Turner

“Steve (Isherwood, chairman) has a clear vision of where he wants to take the club and that ambition matches mine.”

Dynan said he was happy with his record at South Park, who play at the same step four as Heath, but he felt he’d taken them as far as he could.

“I want to challenge for trophies and I believe I will do that here,” he said.

“I’m passionate about winning and take it personally if we don’t, or if we play badly! I’m a very hands-on manager who is approachable to both the players and fans.

New Haywards Heath Town boss Martin Dynan / Picture: Ray Turner

“I’ve got a clear way of playing and demand 100 per cent commitment from my teams. We will want to dominate possession and play attacking football. Let’s hope the faithful enjoy their football, that’s why they come to watch, right?

“I will encourage talk of promotion as it sets a positive target for the club! I’ve met the boys and it’s on the tip of their tongues. They’re hungry for it, I’m hungry for it, and the fans want it. So long as we are all pulling in the right direction, why not?

“However, there will be a period where the team will need to get used to me and my way – as will I with them.”

Justin Fevrier has moved to Heath with Dynan, who said: “Justin is a very knowledgeable man with a black book as good – if not better – than mine!