Dunn deal for Bognor

Canadian midfielder Emmett Dunn has signed for the Rocks - but is not fit for the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final showdown with Brighton U23s at Nyewood Lane tomorrow.

Youngster Dunn has impressed boss Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake in training and he is now in contention to grab a place in the squad, although he is not quite match-fit at present/

Dunn is dual-signed with SCFL Premier league leaders Chichester City and he scored on his first team league debut last week at Lancing.

Bognor manager Pearce says the game against the Premier League outfit's starlets hands his side the chance to repay supporters for their unwavering support during a topsy-turvy campaign blighted with injuries to key players.

Rocks warmed up for the cup clash with a 3-3 draw at Enfield Town on Saturday, earning a valuable point on the road to keep them in the Bostik Premier division play-off picture.

Bognor earned a share of the spoils despite being without the likes of leading marksman Jimmy Muitt, playmaker Doug Tuck and defender Calvin Davies. But Tuck is said to be in with a chance of being fit for the Albion encounter.

Meanwhile, defender Corey Heath has left the club after an injury-plagued spell. Pearce said: "We wish Corey all the very best for the future and would like to thank him for all of his efforts during his time with us."