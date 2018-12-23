Donnelly steps down as Shoreham manager

Shoreham are searching for a new manager following Sammy Donnelly's resignation.

The former boss informed the club of his decision to step down in the wake of Mussels' 4-1 SCFL Premier Division defeat to Loxwood at Middle Road yesterday.

Shoreham have struggled for form of late and the defeat to Magpies made it eight matches without a win in all competitions.

The loss against third from bottom Loxwood leaves them just two points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Donnelly took charge at the start of last season and Mussels were relegated from the then-Bostik League South in their first ever campaign at that level.

The club stuck by Donnelly despite returning to the SCFL. But the experienced boss took the decision to step down yesterday.

Shoreham released the following statement after Donnelly's departure: "The club would like to make an official announcement with regards to Sammy Donnelly.

"After yesterday's defeat at the hands of Loxwood and recent form, Sammy stepped down from the role as manager of Shoreham FC.

"The club would like to thank Sammy for all he has done at the club and wish him well for the future.

"The club will now be looking for a new long-term manager with immediate effect. Candidates must contact the club with CV via email to shorehamfcyouth@gmail.com"

