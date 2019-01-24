Donnelly confident Southwick can beat drop

Sammy Donnelly remains confident Southwick will avoid SCFL Division 1 relegation.

Wickers dropped a place to second from bottom in the table over the weekend after a heavy 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Bexhill United.

It was a fourth successive defeat for Donnelly since taking charge earlier this month and Midhurst’s victory saw them move above Wickers.

Despite an alarming start to life as Southwick manager, which has seen the club yet to score or register a point under Donnelly, the Wickers chief still remains optimistic.

He said: “My confidence never wavers and I understand why we’re losing. I’m building a squad here.

“I’m making signings and they have to hit the ground running at this stage of the season

“There’s a bit more pressure and that’s how it is.

“It’s not something I like, not having a point since taken charge, I’d like a few points.

“The things about these players I’m bringing in is they want to win and want to be at the club. There’s a lot of pluses, the minus is not getting a point yet.”

Drew Greenall starred for Pirates as they eased to victory at Old Barn Way.

Greenall got the opener on seven minutes before Nathan Lopez added a second 19 minutes later.

Greenall got his second three minutes after the restart. The frontman was causing Wickers’ backline all sorts of problems, completing his hat-trick seven minutes later.

Donnelly praised title-chasing Bexhill but conceded Southwick were poor on the day.

“They were a really good side,” Donnelly said.

“When you look at that and look at the statistics, it was probably expected.

“I still felt we could have made it a bit more difficult for them.

“To lose any game is disappointing and I was disappointed with the result, obviously.

“When we were 4-0 down, believe it or not, I thought the players relaxed a little bit.

“In the last 15 or 20 minutes we had some good opportunities to pull a goal or two back.”

Donnelly revealed two new signings are expected to be confirmed this week ahead of the home clash against Sidlesham.

The Southwick boss is hopeful of a positive result in the clash with Sids.

He added: “All the time the results are not going our way, for whatever reason, I’m going to look at bringing players in.

“But it’s hard to bring players in at this stage of the season.

It’s going to be a cup final against Sidlesham.

“We’re looking up and all the games are going to be hard. It would be a game-changer if we were to get the right result.”

