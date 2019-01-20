'Devastated' Worthing talent Jasper Pattenden aiming for quick recovery from horror head injury

Worthing Academy star Jasper Pattenden is hoping to be back in action 'as soon as possible' after his horror head injury.

The attacker was taken to hospital in an ambulance following a nasty clash of heads in the club's 2-1 league defeat at Leatherhead.

Fortunately, Pattenden was given the 'all clear' after a CT scan, with only 'whiplash' injuries sustained.

Following the positive news the Academy graduate, who was making just a second senior start against the Tanners, is keen to make himself available for selection again as quickly as he can.

Taking to Twitter hours after the injury, Pattenden was 'devastated' about the incident but thanked everyone for kind messages of support.

Posting from his official account (@JasperPattenden), he wrote: " Devastated about what happened today, hopefully will be back out on the pitch as soon as possible. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages."

No date has yet been set for when Pattenden can make a playing return.

