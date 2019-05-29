Departing Bob Paine 'immensely proud ' of efforts with East Preston

Bob Paine has left East Preston with ‘immense pride’ after his three-year tenure as manager came to an end on Saturday.

Following a meeting with chairman Terry Doyle, the departing boss was informed his services were no longer required.

Paine guided East Preston to a 14th-placed finish in the SCFL Premier Division last season, collecting 41 points from 38 games.

He took charge in the summer of 2016, guiding EP to promotion from Division One at the first attempt following relegation the previous season.

Despite the on-field achievements during his time at the club, it was the work off the field that filled Paine with the most pride.

He believes East Preston are in their ‘best and most sustainable position’ in years following his departure.

Paine said: “I’m immensely proud of how I leave the club given the position it was in when I arrived three seasons ago.

“Back then it had just one team that had been relegated, now it is back in the SCFL Premier Division and has an under-18s and under-23s side, as well as the first team.

“Hundreds of hours of hard work, most unseen, over the past three seasons have got the club into the best and most sustainable position on the pitch that it has been for many years. The quality of young players now at the club is something they have not had for a very long time.

“I personally want to thank the playing staff for their attitude and commitment as they are not just good footballers, but fantastic young men as well.”

Paine’s management team of Craig Stuart, Tom Henton, and Jamie Witten have also left the club.

The ex-EP boss had nothing but praise for his backroom staff and hoped they could work together again and the future.

He added: “I want to pay tribute to my coaching team Craig Stuart, Tom Henton and Jamie Witten, who have been a fantastic support to me as we have turned around a club that was on its knees to where it is today.

“Their coaching is second to none and their support to me has been without question.

“They are top people and I hope to work with them again.

“As they say, when one door closes another opens. I hope that this isn’t the end and we may get an opportunity to stay in the game.”