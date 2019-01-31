Defender leaves Crawley Town to join Dundee United on Deadline Day

Crawley Town have confirmed that defender Mark Connolly has today left the club and joined Scottish Championship side Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

The club announced the story in it's website saying: "With a heavy heart, the club accepted Mark's transfer request, citing family reasons."

Mark Connolly in action for the Reds this season

Connolly leaves the club after two and a half years with the Reds - his second spell in West Sussex having also made 70 appearances between 2012 and 2014. He has made 104 appearances for Crawley since rejoining the club from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2016 and this season scored in a Carabao Cup tie against Bristol Rovers.

Memorable goals for Connolly include winners against Blackpool and Lincoln City, and had been an almost weekly starter.

Connolly joined the club for the first time in 2012 from Bolton Wanderers and quickly became one of the favourites amongst supporters for his head on the line defensive style and willingness to throw his body in front of anything for the team.

He left for Kilmarnock in the summer of 2014 but was to return to the Red Devils in July 2016 after the expiry of his contract, and marked his full return by helping his side to an opening day 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers. His brave performances continued to earn more plaudits from supporters for the second time. His last appearance came in our home match against Port Vale two weeks ago.

Director of Football, Selim Gaygusuz said: "We understand Mark's wishes to leave as he has just welcomed a new baby and we know how important his family is to him. This is the right move for him. Conns has been a brilliant servant to this club and he will be hugely missed around the dressing room and club offices. We really do wish him all the best."

The club added: "We'd like to wish Mark, Rosa, Ora, and new baby Rohan all the very best for the future. All the best in Scotland, Conns!"

SEE ALSO Crawley Town fans delighted with the 'new Jesse Lingard' from Manchester United but is defender leaving? | 'Manchester United midfielder joins us having trained with world class coaches' says Crawley Town chief | Crawley Town make deadline day signing from Manchester United