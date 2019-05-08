Defender James Crane departs Worthing

James Crane's Worthing departure has been confirmed.

The club have decided against extending the versatile defender's contract.

Crane made the move from arch-rivals Bognor last summer on a one-year deal.

He racked up 48 appearances for Worthing during his first season at Woodside Road, but boss Adam Hinshelwood will not be offering him a new contract.

The Worthing boss revealed meetings would be held with all of his playing squad over the coming days.

And Crane has become the first casualty following talks with Hinshelwood.