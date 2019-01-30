'Decision was right' to call off derby cup clash

Gerry Murphy had no complaints after Steyning’s SCFL Division 1 Cup quarter-final clash at rivals Southwick was abandoned last night.

Ben Bacon’s fine volley had fired Town ahead early on but the referee decided to call the match off on ten minutes, with Wickers leading 1-0.

The rain was torrential when the game got going but a decision was made to start.

Southwick had a man sent off following a nasty challenge seconds before the abandonment.

That sparked a melee, with the referee calling time on the cup clash seconds later.

Steyning manager Murphy felt the right decision was made but questioned whether the match should have started.

He said: “It was the right decision to stop the game.

“Maybe it shouldn’t have started, I think we all knew looking at the weather forecast it was looking unlikely we would finish the game.

“It was certainly playable at kick-off so a difficult call for the referee.”

Steyning were without a game on Saturday but remain two points clear at the summit.

Town travel to Billingshurst on Saturday while basement boys Southwick are at managerless Storrington.

