Debutants deliver victory for Littlehampton in season opener at Hailsham Town

Harry Russell and Craig Nagle showed why manager Mark Bennett brought them to Littlehampton this summer.

The debutants both struck as the Golds got off to a perfect start in the SCFL Division 1 by wrapping up a comfortable 3-0 win at Hailsham Town.

Striker Russell was at the double while Nagle also netted to hand Bennett’s new-look, youthful squad the perfect boost for the games to come.

But the Littlehampton boss admitted his side still have areas to improve moving forward.

Bennett was critical the Golds did not win by a more convincing margin given the amount of chances created.

He said: “It was an encouraging start, every player worked hard and we have a good team spirit which is something we have encouraged over the summer.

“Every player contributed, the only criticism is we didn’t take enough of the chances we created.

“It was good to keep a clean sheet and the defence was very solid.”

Forward Russell, recruited from rivals Arundel in the summer, needed just 34 minutes to open his competitive account for new club Littlehampton.

The striker was at it again after the restart, adding a second, Nagle also got on the scoresheet to wrap up a 3-0 opening-day win.

Littlehampton return to action on August 21 when they welcome Southwick in the league.

Have you read?

Injury to former Brighton youth product puts dampener on Worthing's emphatic finish to pre-season



Rawlins gets Sussex over line as Gloucestershire pay penalty



Ian Hart: Brighton selling Lewis Dunk would be a huge own goal