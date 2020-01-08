Dawson strike proves Horsham is the place to see incredible goals

The Camping World Community Stadium is fast becoming the place to see wonder strikes as Horsham scored their second stunning goal in less than a week.

Rob O'Toole grabbed headlines on New Year's Day after scoring a spectacular bicycle kick in the Hornets' 3-0 home win over Lewes. See both goals below.

But Lea Dawson may have bettered that goal in Tuesday night's Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final against Worthing.

O'Toole had given Horsham an early lead before Dawson doubled the advantage in some style.

The ball was cleared by the Reds and sat up for Dawson. The midfielder let fly with a venomous half volley from 40 yards that soared over Worthing keeper Carl Rushworth and into the net.

An amazing second half comeback from the Reds saw them fight back to win the tie 3-2 but Dawson's goal will live long in the memory.