Dates confirmed for Brighton's Premier League matches with Chelsea, Cardiff and Tottenham

The new dates have been confirmed for Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League fixtures against Chelsea, Cardiff and Tottenham Hotspur.

Albion will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Wednesday April 3 (7.45pm), just three days before their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley.



The fixture is no longer selected for television coverage.



Brighton's home game with Cardiff will now be at the Amex on Tuesday April 16, with a 7.45pm kick-off.



The Seagulls will head to Tottenham to play at Spurs' new stadium on Tuesday April 23, with a 7.45pm kick-off. The match will still be shown live on Sky Sports.

HAVE YOU READ?

Dunk hails amazing day after Brighton reach FA Cup semi-finals 'the hard way'

Millwall v Brighton player ratings

Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion fan and action picture gallery

Chairman Tony Bloom hails Brighton's 'miracle' comeback at Millwall





Dunk hails amazing day after Brighton reach FA Cup semi-finals 'the hard way'

How long is each Brighton & Hove Albion player under contract for?