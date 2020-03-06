Dan Burn insists Brighton can handle pressure of relegation fight ahead of Wolves clash

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn admits they have a huge fight on their hands but insists they can play their way out of Premier League relegation trouble ahead of their tricky trip to Wolves tomorrow.

Albion are just one point above the drop zone and still seek their first victory and first clean sheet of 2020 following a narrow 1-0 loss against old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex last Saturday.

Albion fans, who have not witnessed a victory since Bournemouth on December 28, are becoming increasingly edgy about their precarious position. But the giant defender, who has been one of the most consistent performers this campaign, remains optimistic that Albion’s results will change for the better.

“It is just that little bit of luck,” said Burn. “We created 24 chances, so it is not for the lack of creativity we have got because we are creating chances.

“It is just that last bit we need to put the ball in, so it is frustrating. We would be a lot more worried if we had not been creating chances.

“There is a lot of pressure at this stage of the season anyway because we need the points.

“We have shown that we can perform against the big teams anyway, we have beaten Arsenal and we have beaten Tottenham.

“It is not like we are going in worrying who we are playing against because that is the good thing with the Premier League everyone seems to be able to take points off everyone. “We have got to look forward and make sure we have got enough points.

“We always seem to struggle at the start of the calendar year for some reason, so it has got to pick up at some point and we will work hard to make sure it is after the next game.”

Burn also feels the morale and the experience in the squad will be crucial as they prepare for the final 10 matches of the Premier League campaign, starting away at Wolves this Saturday.

Wolves drew 2-12 at the Amex earlier this season and are fresh from their 3-2 triumph at Spurs last Sunday.

“You wouldn’t have thought we hadn’t won a game this year,” said the 27-year-old. “It is still a positive place and the lads are playing with a lot of confidence, we have got a lot of good players in the forward areas we just need something to drop for them.

“Until it is mathematically done there is always going to be a little bit of pressure. The majority of the lads in this squad will have been in the situation before, so it is nothing new to us so we will just keep grinding and digging them results out.”