Curtis Foster resigns as Worthing United manager to take up vacant Shoreham role

Curtis Foster has quit as Worthing United boss - just two games into his tenure.

The former Southwick and Worthing Ladies manager had his resignation 'reluctantly' accepted by Mavericks earlier today.

Foster was approached by division-higher Shoreham over the weekend following Sammy Donnelly's departure - and now looks set to take up the vacant hotseat at Middle Road.

United only appointed Foster last month and he took charge of just two games in what turned out to be a short managerial reign.

Mavericks tasted a first under their now previous boss, going down 4-1 at SCFL Division 1 leaders Steyning Town on Saturday.

In a tweet, the club stated from their official account (@WorthingUtdFC): "We regret to announce that we have reluctantly accepted the resignation of first team manager, Curtis Foster.

"He was approached directly by Shoreham FC over the weekend and offered the position of first team manager at Middle Road. He has accepted this offer."

United will now begin their search for a third permanent manager this season.

