Cup week brings ecstasy and agony for Chichester students

Cup action occupied University of Chichester sports teams – with mixed results.

Chi’s men’s rugby ones lost 18-13 in a close last-16 tie with Brunel at Oaklands Park in the South Eastern Conference Cup.

The University of Chichester's rugby firsts (in blue) take on Brunel twos / Picture by Morgan Hopkins

Hooker Ollie Flack said: “I’m proud of the effort levels the boys put in. I felt the game was extremely even. Our defence was solid throughout and we placed pressure in necessary situations. The luck didn’t go our way in the end, conceding the final try.”

The second team were knocked out of the SE conference plate by UCFB (Wembley) ones, losing 59-17 at Hendon RFC. Twos captain Alex Bosley said: “The game was probably the toughest test we’ve faced as a team this season. Our line speed in defence needs to be sharper and our set-pieces must be consistently better to enable us to achieve and utilise our team and individual strengths so we can put the points on the board.”

Ciaran McCaughan scored his first try for the university on his twos debut. He said: “Of course, it’s always good to get on the scoresheet, though losing by such a big scoreline really hurts.

“We had a couple of good moments but ultimately didn’t perform to the best of our ability or do enough to win the match. Our cup exit means we can focus our full attention on the league and finish as high as we possibly can.”

The Chi women’s rugby side are through to the last 16 of the SE trophy after beating Canterbury 15-5.

Women’s football ones will play Brunel in the next round of the trophy after a narrow victory away to East London. Katie Bundy got the only goal, turning in a cross from captain Payton Howard.

In men’s football, the first team lost 5-2 in their trophy clash with Bournemouth. After a goalless first half Kelvin Robinson put Chichester ahead, nodding home a cross from the left.

Bournemouth replied almost instantly before midfielder Lukas Franzen-Jones gave Chichester the lead again. Bournemouth equalised once more and pressed on to score another three in the final 20 minutes.

An Ashraf Muwanga rocket got the threes back into their last-16 SE conference cup encounter away to Sussex ones. Two early goals after the break earned Sussex a 3-1 win and a place in the quarters.

The fives were involved in a 12-goal thriller against Surrey threes. Josh Clark opened the scoring for Chichester before a hat-trick from Tariq Hlali-Painter and a Marcus Ball double made it 6-6 after 90 minutes. The game went straight to penalties with Surrey holding their nerve to advance to the last eight of the plate.

In other sport, women’s basketball lost their cup tie with Brunel. Marley Mahon said: “We were on a three-game win streak, so it was a bit disappointing not to be able to carry that on. We are doing well in the league and I guess it is now important we don’t let our heads drop and focus on the league.”

There was heartbreak for netball threes who lost by one in the plate as Surrey booked their place in the quarter finals following a 36-35 victory, while the fives lost to Arts London in the bowl.

Women’s hockey and men’s lacrosse were knocked out by Reading and Brighton respectively but 2019 SE conference cup finalists women’s lacrosse are through to the last eight.

Reports by: Ian Worden, Cam Russell, Charles Barclay, Liam Gallagher, Ciaran McCaughan