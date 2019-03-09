Crystal Palace v Brighton player ratings

Brighton & Hove Albion completed their first league double over Crystal Palace since the 1983/84 season with a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Glenn Murray gave Brighton the lead on 19 minutes but Palace levelled through Luka Milivojevic's penalty early in the second half.

Anthony Knockaert got Albion's winner with a stunning strike after 73 minutes. Albion's player celebrated with the club's fans long after the final whistle as they recorded a second successive Premier League win.

