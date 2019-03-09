Crystal Palace v Brighton fan and action picture gallery

Were you at Selhurst Park for Brighton's Premier League match with Crystal Palace? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

Albion completed the league double over their arch rivals as goals from Glenn Murray and Anthony Knockaert took them to a 2-1 win.

Our sister paper the Brighton & Hove Independent has a number of fan celebration pics from the game here.

The gallery includes Albion supporters celebrating Knockaert's winner, as well as the scenes at full-time when the Seagulls players celebrated in front of the Brighton faithful.

