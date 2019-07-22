Crystal Palace defender and Lewes midfielder join Crawley Wasps

Crawley Wasps have signed Crystal Palace defender Hope Nash and Lewes midfielder Charlotte Owen ahead of their first season in the third tier of women’s football.

Both Nash, 21, and Owen, 23, bring higher-division experience to the newly-promoted Wasps squad.

Midfielder Charlotte Owen has joined Crawley Wasps from Lewes.

Full-back Nash played 15 games in the FA Women’s Championship last season for Palace. She was also a key part of the Charlton Athletic squad that won the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division – where Wasps will play this season – in 2017-18.

Crawley-based Owen spent two years with Lewes, playing in both the third and second tiers, and was previously with Brighton.

“I just want to get back to playing and enjoying my football, and I think Crawley’s the best place for me to do that. It should be a great season,” she said.

Nash added: “It’s such a lovely club. The players and the coaching staff have been so welcoming – this is the best I’ve settled in at a club.

“There’s a winning mentality throughout the squad. We’re not here just to make up the numbers.”

Nash and Owen take Wasps’ summer additions to three, after the arrival of Lewes striker Rebecca Carter.

Paul Walker’s side were narrowly edged out 1-0 by Championship club Charlton in a pre-season friendly on Sunday and take on Nash’s other former side Palace this weekend, at the Ewhurst training base in Ifield Drive, Crawley.

They begin the new league season at home to Plymouth Argyle on Sunday August 18.