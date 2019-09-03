Crawley Wasps face toughest assignments since gaining promotion

Crawley Wasps this week face two of their toughest assignments since promotion as they take on Chichester City and Yeovil Town in the space of four days.

Paul Walker’s team have made a positive start to life in the third tier of women’s football, winning home games against Plymouth Argyle and Hounslow without conceding.

But now comes a Sussex derby away at Chichester tomorrow (Wednesday, kick-off 7.30pm), followed by a trip to former Women’s Super League side Yeovil Town on Sunday (at Dorchester Town, kick off 2pm).

Manager Walker said: “I think we’re all looking forward to these games, particularly a Sussex derby under lights.

“Chichester had a very successful season last season, finishing third, but have had quite a few players move on, and they’ve got a new manager.

“Yeovil have got quality in their squad – they’ve lost players too but have retained some very good players and have recruited very well.

“It’ll probably be the biggest test we’ve had so far defensively but we’ve got a number of players with experience of games like these.”

Striker Rebecca Carter, who played in the Championship last season for Lewes before rejoining Wasps in the summer, is one such player.

Of the Chichester game, she said: “There’s always good battles against them. Their start hasn’t been the greatest but you can never count them out.”

