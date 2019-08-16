Crawley Wasps 'expect to be competing' in new division

Manager Paul Walker insists Crawley Wasps will be able to compete with the top sides in the third tier of women’s football this season.

After back-to-back promotions, Wasps make their debut in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division on Sunday when they host Plymouth Argyle at East Grinstead Town FC (2pm kick off).

Walker said: “There’s a lot of anticipation around the club. We’ve prepared really well for this campaign, on and off the pitch.

“We go into this season with a lot of confidence, but there will be some very strong sides in this division so we’ve got to set a sensible ambition.

“I do expect us to be competing and it’s important for us to get off to a good start.

“Our squad has been used to winning games but it will be a tough game against Plymouth – they’ve had a good pre-season and recruited well.”

Wasps did beat Plymouth 5-3 in extra-time last season on their way to the FA Women’s National League Cup final, and captain Naomi Cole says that result could have a bearing on Sunday’s game.

She said: “We have an understanding of what they’re about. They don’t give up, they’re a strong side and it’s going to be a hard game, as they all will be. But we’re fully ready for the task ahead.”

Wasps have also retained all sponsors for this historic new season, while also bringing in Metrobus as a backer.

Walker, also the club’s chairman, added: “We’re on a journey to create an elite women’s football club for the town.”

