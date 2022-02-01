Crawley Town's January transfer window at a glance

It's been a mixed January transfer window for Crawley Town.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:47 am

From extending to Glenn Morris and Joel Lynch's contracts to missing out on Manchester United youngster D'Mani Mellor, there have been ups and downs.

Here are the stories from this month's window.

Crawley Town sign Derby County and former Brighton and Hove Albion and Southend United midfielder

QPR midfielder returns to Crawley Town for second loan spell

Crawley Town youngsters head out on loan

'There was a right balls-up with the paperwork from their end' - Manchester United youngster's loan move to Crawley Town now unlikely to happen, Yems confirms

Crawley Town forward and former Tottenham Hotspur youth player joins Scottish Championship side Ayr United

Manchester United youngster on verge of joining Crawley Town on loan

Crawley Town boss John Yems confirms there will be at least one more signing in the January Transfer Window

'Best piece of business done in the whole of League Two' - Crawley Town fans overjoyed at Glenn Morris one year contract extension

'He's a brilliant goalkeeper and saved us many a point this year' - Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris praised as he signs new deal

Crawley Town boss reveals extent of Southampton loanee's injury - and whether they will be bringing someone else in

Australia youth international and Southampton midfielder joins Crawley Town on loan until the end of the season

'To be given this opportunity and to be so welcomed is the best thing' - Former Sunderland, Brighton and Hove Albion and QPR defender on signing a new contract at Crawley Town

Former Sunderland, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest defender signs new contract with Crawley Town

