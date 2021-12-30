Crawley Town v Colchester United: Here is everything John Yems and Reece Grego-Cox had to say looking ahead to the New Year’s Day fixture
John Yems believes thios Saturday’s game against Colchester United could still be too soon for a few of his players.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:25 pm
The Reds have not played a game since the win at Leyton Orient on December 11 after a number of players tested positivge for Covid.
The games against Oldham Athletic, Stevenage Borough and Bristol Rovers were all called off but they are hopinhg to be back on the pitch on New Year’s Day when they face Colchester United at the People’s Pension Stadium.
You can watch the whole press conference above.
