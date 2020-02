Crawley Town winger Gyliano van Velzen has today joined National League side Aldershot Town on an initial one month loan.

Van Velzen, who joined the Reds in the summer transfer window, has made five league and cup appearances for the Reds, four of which have come from off the bench.

Van Velzen has also featured heavily in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Crawley Town wish van Velzen all the very best with his move.