Crawley Town will make a 'quick appointment'

Crawley Town could be making a 'quick appointment' according to a source close to the club.

Edu Rubio is the interim head coach after Gaby Cioffi left the club by mutual consent on Monday following a poor run of results culminating in the FA Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town on Sunday.

Owner Ziya Eren was at the game and the news of Cioffi leaving came a day later.

Fans are calling for an experienced manager to come in and turn the Reds' season around. There are plenty of managers available (click here to see 15 names that could be in the frame). But it could be someone with familiarity of the club who comes in.

The Crawley Observer was told: "We need to get someone in who understands the squad we have.,

"It's paramount it's someone who can get the best out of them.

"There has to be a process but I think there will be quite a quick appointment.

"The squad does not need wholesale changes, we just need to get the best out of them."

The Reds are on a poor run of form and face second from bottom Stevenage away on Saturday.

The source said: "We need a reaction and the club is focussed on the games coming up,"

