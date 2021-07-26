Sam Ashford celebrates his winners with Tom Nichols, Jack Powell and Jake Hessenthaler

Crawley Town wear new kit as they beat West Ham u23s in front of a home crowd - picture special

Crawley Town donned their new kit as they beat West Ham u23s 2-1 at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:46 pm

It was the first time the Reds have played in front of a home crowd in 223 days. Thier defending Trialist opened the scoring from a corner as Thierry Nevers drew West Ham level, but substitute Sam Ashford clinched the win for Crawley with a composed late strike.

Photographer Jamie Evans, from UK Sports Images was at the game - here are a selection of his pictures.

SEE ALSO

Crawley Town unveil new home kit for 2021-22 season

Crawley Town put three past East Grinstead Town in friendly

New Crawley Town defender Owen Gallacher ready to fight for left-back spot

1. Crawley Town v West Ham u23s

Tom Nichols shoots

Buy photo

2. Crawley Town v West Ham u23s

Reds triallist celebrates his goal

Buy photo

3. Crawley Town v West Ham u23s

Tony Craig challenges

Buy photo

4. Crawley Town v West Ham u23s

Action from the game

Buy photo
Crawley TownWest Ham
Next Page
Page 1 of 4