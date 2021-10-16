Crawley Town vs Sutton United LIVE: John Yems makes one change as Reds look to move into play-offs
Crawley Town will be looking to move into the League Two play-off places with a win over Sutton United this afternoon (Saturday, October 16).
Fresh from their 1-0 victory at Rochdale, the Reds have the chance to leapfrog today's visitors, who sit in seventh place.
Stay tuned for live match updates from the People's Pension Stadium.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:32
Good afternoon Reds fans!
In 40 minutes time, Crawley will be facing Sutton United as they look to leapfrog their opponents into the play-off positions.
One change for Crawley
Will Ferry returns for Crawley as John Yems makes one change to the team which won 1-0 at Rochdale.
Amrit Bansal-Mcnulty drops to the bench.
Crawley: Morris, Francomb, Craig, Dallison, Tsaroulla, Payne, Hessenthaler, Powell, Nichols, Ferry, Appiah
Subs: Curtis-Henry, Nadesan, Francilette, Ashford, Bansal-Mcnulty, Marshall
How the visitors will line-up
Sutton United: Bouzans, Rowe, John, Ajboye, Beautyman, Boldewijn, Kizzi, Milsom, Wilson, Bennett, Smith