Crawley Town verdict: Reds give their best home display of the season

I arrived at the stadium, it was blowing a gale, but by the time of the kick-off it had somewhat relented and we watched a very entertaining game with the Red Devils coming from behind to win 2-1 against visitors Grimsby.

Crawley fans witnessed probably the best home performance of the season, especially coming from a goal down so early on when former Red Devil Wes Thomas fired past Glenn Morris on six minutes.

The team put on a display that those who have travelled away recently would have already seen.

But for some reason it wasn’t happening at home.

It was like a pressure release valve opening up with that win and any thoughts now of relegation now, although mathematically possible, have gone.

With both Macclesfield and Notts County both losing that points difference has grown by another three.

See more:

Can Crawley Town stop the high-flying Stags?

Sheffield Wednesday make loan approach for Sunderland midfielder

Crawley Town’s double goal scorer Ollie Palmer says comeback against Grimsby shows ‘character’



Head coach Gabriele Cioffi kept the side that did so well at Milton Keynes the previous Saturday.

He made just three changes on the bench, in came Filipe Morais, Ibrahim Meite and Ricardo German, with the first two coming on late in the second half.

Man of the match Ollie Palmer was back at his best, putting the ball into the oppositions’ net twice before half-time.

Both Matty Willock and Reece Grego-Cox saw efforts cannon back off the crossbar before Palmer headed the Crawley equaliser from Lewis Young’s pinpoint cross.

Young then put Palmer through for his second who then drilled a shot past the ‘keeper from the edge of the area.

Crawley dominated the game could have doubled the scoreline but from some greats saves by the ‘keeper and blocks by the defenders.

Palmer should have completed a hat-trick but his shot went over the top of the goal.

At the other end Glenn Morris had very little to do, the defence stood firm and were winning most of the aerial battles.

Next away games at Crewe and Morecambe: Next Saturday, March 16 we have a trip to Crewe Alexandra, for this game we will only be taking the one coach, it will leave the stadium at 7.30am and again the fare is £20.

We have arranged a buffet stop at the White Lion, Barthomley arriving just after midday.

We are now taking bookings for this trip if you want to travel.

We have seats and rooms available for out overnight trip to Morecambe on March 29.

We depart the stadium at 6am and travel to Morecambe arriving at Midday, we then book into the Clifton Hotel and the rest of the day and evening is yours.

We depart after breakfast on Sunday, arriving back in Crawley for about 4pm.

The cost for this trip is £70 includes the barbeque and coach.

Please contact me on 07771-792346 or Patrick via Twitter/Facebook to book on any of these games.