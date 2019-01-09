Crawley Town verdict: Ollie Palmer makes welcome return to the Crawley line-up

Welcome back Ollie Palmer, football isn’t a one-man sport, but after the five-match ban we could all see what we had missed in the team, a strong forward who can hold up the ball in the opposition half while his team-mates join him.

Ollie was immense on Saturday when the Red Devils completed the league double over Cheltenham having won both games 1-0, with both goals scored by Palmer.

The first was in the opening game of the season and the latest was the penalty on 30 minutes from a handball in the 18-yard box – that’s number 12 for the striker this season.

I must say that the referee Chris Sarginson was the best we have had at the stadium this season. He kept the game flowing and kept his cards in his pocket.

It was a competitive game between two sides who wanted to win – the visitors to keep their five-match unbeaten run going and Crawley their improved run of form over the past few matches.

It’s now three matches without conceding and that was due to an incredible headed goalline clearance by Mark Connolly in the 87th minute.

With six minutes of added time, most was spent by the corner flag in front of the home fans to the annoyance of the visitors but to the amusement of the Crawley fans around the ground.

The whole team deserved the standing ovation they got at the end of the match – everyone played their part, and the defence was again resolute, which had been a worry up until Christmas.

Our home record is getting better but we need to improve the away form, and Stevenage on Saturday is a good one to start with – we are now getting players back from injuries and with new signings on the horizon we could make a challenge in the second half of the season for the play-offs – we as supporters have to believe that and get fully behind the team.

Finally, congratulations to Kelly Derham on being honoured by the Crawley Observer’s sister magazine etc as being named among Sussex’s 100 Most Inspirational People – and to Crawley Wasps who have reached the WFA Cup fourth round with a great 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Coventry United LFC who now face the 11 times winners Arsenal Women at home on February 3.

AWAY TRAVEL

This Saturday, January 12 we have a match against Stevenage - the supporters coach departs from the Stadium at 10.30am and cost is £20. We now have a buffet stop on the way to this game.

If you want to book on then please contact me on 07771792346. We have seats available at the moment but the coach is filling up.

We then have the re-arranged game at Mansfield on Tuesday, January 15 - we are running a minibus to this game departing at 1.30pm from the stadium, again cost is £20.00 - like last time we will have a stop at Watford Gap services and also if time at the Cross Keys at Castle Donington.