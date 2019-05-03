Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers preview: Can Reds stop the biggest attacking threat in the league?

The final game of a long and poor season has reached as we play out our final game at home to Tranmere Rovers.

It’s been a very poor season for the Reds and one that has seen us much lower down the table than expected.

Luckily, they have clawed ourselves away from the bottom two and now will look to re build over summer.

The season was summed up last week at Carlisle after an extremely first half saw the Reds 4-0 down in 31 minutes. It was once again not good enough and it was a very poor first half performance. A decent second half showing was not enough and didn’t make up for an inexcusable first half.

Tranmere’s game last Saturday was postponed and would’ve decided if they still had a chance of gaining automatic promotion.

That game was replayed on Tuesday evening, but a 1-1 draw against Bury means they’ll have to settle for play-offs. They have already booked themselves a place in the play-offs, so this is also a nothing game for them.

They have the biggest attacking threat in the league with James Norwood, who is by far the leading goalscorer in League Two and will be picking up the golden boot award at the end of the season. He’s scored over a third of Tranmere’s goals this season and has been a huge reason in their surge for promotion.

As for Crawley it is a nothing game as we have nothing to play for. We will look for our first home victory since March 9th when we beat Grimsby 2-1. Since then we have picked up more points on the road then at home despite being very poor on the road throughout the season.

Ashley Nathanial-George has made a big impact since coming back into the side with goals against Notts County and Carlisle showing his impact since making the starting eleven. Luke Gambin also injected some urgency into Reds’ play when he came off the bench at Carlisle and he will look to start what will be the last game of his loan spell from Luton. It will also be the last loan games for Matty Willock as he will return to Manchester United and Joe Maguire will return to Fleetwood after the Tranmere game.

It’s the last game of a long season, which has been extremely poor and very frustrating for all the fans to watch. The squad should hopefully improve over summer and aim higher for next season, but hopefully we can get a result in our final game.