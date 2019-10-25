Crawley Town v Swindon Town: Carabao Cup can't be a distraction when Reds host Robins

The Reds’ congested fixture list continues on Saturday as Crawley face Swindon Town.

This will be Crawley’s third game in a week, following games against Bradford and Newport and will be another game against a side fighting for promotion.

After a strong start to the season Swindon have dropped off a bit in recent weeks but still find themselves in a very decent position.

Swindon were at home to Stevenage in midweek and prior to that lost 3-1 against top of the league Crewe Alexandra last Saturday.

It was a game which the Robins nearly gained a point out of but Chris Porter scored a 90th minute goal to make it 2-1 and Charlie Kirk added a third in the 94th minute.

Swindon are a strong side who have the top scorer in League Two at the moment in Eoin Doyle. The prolific striker on loan from Bradford has been leading the line for Swindon and scoring plenty of goals which have boosted Swindon massively.

For Crawley it’ll be another tricky game and the players will have to ensure that their mind isn’t focused on the huge Carabao Cup tie against Colchester United on Tuesday.

This will be Crawley’s last game before the cup tie and they will be looking for a win to have a bit of momentum going in to the cup tie.

For now focus should be on this league game where Crawley will test themselves against another team fighting for promotion for the third time in a week.

Another tough game awaits Crawley but they’ll go into it confident as the Reds have had good home form so far this season.

Crawley will believe they can beat any team at home and this will not be an exception as the Reds will hopefully gain three more valuable points.