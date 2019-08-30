Crawley Town v Stoke City: Date and ticket information

Crawley Town's Carabao Cup third round tie against Stoke City will take place on Tuesday, September 24, kick off 7.45pm.

Prices are: Adults £10; Concessions (Over-65s, under-18s) £5; Under-11s (accompanied by a full-paying over-18) free.

Bez Lubala in action against Norwich City. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Tickets will go on sale on Monday September 2 to season ticket holders, who can buy up to four tickets including their own, CTSA members (1 ticket maximum), home and training kit sponsors and employees of People's Pension (1 ticket only).

General sale of tickets starts at 10am on Monday, September 9.

Tickets will be available to buy online from Monday, September 9.

Box office opening hours: Monday: 10am-4.30pm, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9am-4.30pm, Wednesday: Closed

Home matchday from 10am.

Stoke City have requested their full allocation of tickets.