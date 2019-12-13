Crawley Town v Port Vale: Reds hunt for first league win since October

John Yems will take charge of his first home game as Crawley Town head coach this Saturday as the Reds entertain Port Vale.

Yems’ first game in charge ended in a 0-0 draw with Stevenage, in a game that Crawley would’ve felt they had the better chances to win the game.

Bez Lubala had the best chance to win it for Crawley as he raced in one on one, took it round the keeper only to lose his footing as he faced the open goal.

Ashley Nadesan also had a good chance to win it for Crawley in the first half as he raced in one on one but his left footed shot was a tame effort, which was comfortable for Stevenage keeper Paul Farman.

This week Crawley will look to go one better and pick up a victory at the People’s Pension Stadium but know they’ll be in for a tough task against a Port Vale side who sit tenth in League Two and just a few points off the play-offs.

Vale have been much improved this season following a poor campaign for them last season. However, so far this season it has been the away form which has let Port Vale down, as they’ve picked up just nine points on the road out of a possible 30 so far this season.

Compared to their 19 points out of a possible 30 on home soil it’s a very poor record for Vale and one they’ll be looking to change if they are to have a chance of claiming a play-off position this season.

Despite their poor form on the road their only two wins away from home this season have come against teams in the play-off places, in the form of Crewe Alexandra and Bradford City. This shows that Port Vale are a good side and Crawley will have to be back to their best in order to pick up a much needed three points.

Crawley need to return back to winning ways, as they haven’t picked up a victory in the league since the 2-1 win over Colchester United back on October 12.

That’s over two months since Crawley tasted league victory in what’s been an extremely poor run for the side.

However, last week their were some promising signs out of John Yems first game, despite him only having two days to work with the squad before matchday.

Crawley can only build on and improve from their performance last week and look to end 2019 picking up some more points and beginning to climb the table again.

Yems has said the whole squad will be used over this Christmas period, which produces lots of games for Crawley, so their could be a few changes to the line-up as Yems looks to establish his strongest starting eleven.

Crawley will be looking to grab a much needed victory to boost the squads morale and give the players and fans a much needed confidence boost heading into this busy fixture period.