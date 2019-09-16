Crawley Town v Plymouth Argyle: Reds look to move into play-off places

After Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over Mansfield, Crawley face another one of the teams tipped for promotion at the start of the season in Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims were relegated from League One last season and were tipped to bounce straight back up, but they haven’t had the start they would’ve expected. Argyle currently sit 11th in League Two, three places and three points below Crawley.

After a bright start to the season, winning their opening two games, Argyle have only won once since then with three defeats, two draws and one victory. That victory was a 3-0 win over Walsall but that was four games ago, having lost two of their last three games.

This could be due to Plymouth’s poor away form, as they’ve lost three and won one of their four away games this season.

At home Argyle look a different team, as they have not been defeated at Home Park all season. Hopefully for Crawley their poor away form will continue and the Reds can make it four wins out of five on home soil.

This could be a big game for Crawley, as a win will guarantee the Reds move in to at least a play-off place, and depending on other results an automatic promotion spot.

However, if the result goes the other way Argyle will leapfrog Crawley. It’s a big game for both sides, who will both be looking to get themselves into promotion contention this season.

READ MORE Panutche Camara had his best game yet in titanic battle - Crawley Town opinion | ‘I always dreamt this day would come again’ - New Crawley Town defender makes first football league appearance in three years | Crawley Town head coach Cioffi: 'It is not the moment to look at the table'

Plymouth already have a lot of players who have gained promotion from League Two, as recently as last season. Lots of players and staff from Bury have moved to Argyle, in a bid to secure another promotion.

Manager Ryan Lowe was the man who got Bury promoted last season, and due to his move to Plymouth, a lot of former Bury players have followed him, as they look to get Plymouth back to League One at the first time of asking.

This shows that Crawley will be up for a tough game and will have to be at their best to pick up a win, despite Plymouth's poor form.

Their could be a selection headache for Gabriele Cioffi, depending on whether players are fit to play. Tom Dallison missed Saturday’s game through injury but Jamie Sendles-White filled in and put in an excellent performance, on his home debut. Ashley Nadesan is another player who has been injured and if he is back fit, will be pushing for a starting position.

New signings Gyliano Van Velzen and Denzeil Boadu have also been working on their fitness since joining the club and might be able to play a part in Tuesday’s game against Plymouth.

It will be another tough test for Crawley, who will have to put in a good performance to pick up all three points.