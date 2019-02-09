Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic - half-time: Stalemate as Reds struggle to break down Oldham

Crawley Town are being held 0-0 at half time by Oldham Athletic.

Gabriele Cioffi's men went in to the game knowing a wion would mean they would leapfrog the Latics. And the head coach kept the same side who drew 1-1 at Bury last week with Machester United loanee Matty Willock on the bench awaiting his first start for the Reds.

Oldham were on a run of three straight 2-1 defeats and make one change to the previous game with captain Peter Clarke back in the side.

It was a bright start from Crawley but the final ball and touch seemed to be evading them. But the first shot on goal came from the visitors but Johan Branger-Engone's long distance effort went high and wide.

David Sesay made a penetrating run after a superb ball from Josh Payne before Panutche Camara's final ball let him down after a break on the right.

Reds were well on top but were struggling to find that clear cut chance - Lewis Young bombed down the right but cross was cut out before Gambin's pass to Young was a let down following promising move started by Morais.

David Sesay

But it was Oldham who should have taken the lead when Mohamed Maouche found himself with space on the edge of the area but his low drive was well stopped by Glenn Morris.

Young was booked on 35 minutes for a heavy challenge on Urko Vera as the game started to get a bit scrappy.

Going into the last minutes of the half Oldham started to settle more and looked more dangerous. Branger-Engone showed some superb footwork to break into Reds box but Morris saved before the corner was cleared to safety.

Oldham did have the ball in the back of the net on 42 minutes but Lang was offside before Sesay - Crawley's best player - spurned the home side's best chance. He and Young had swapped sides and it was the latter who passed to Camara who in turn released Sesay but he fired over when he should have done better.

Crawley: Morris, Young, Payne, McNerney, Palmer, Gambin, Francomb, Dallison, Sesay, Morais, Camara. Suns: Mersin, Poleon, Nathaniel-George, Maguire, Willock, Bulman.

Oldham: Iverson, Hamer, Edmundson, Clarke, Stott, Missilou, Maouche, Lang, Neopmuceno, Branger-Engone, Vera. Subs: de la Paz, Baxter, Taylor, Dearnley, Benteke, Sylla.

