Crawley Town v Norwich City: Lubala strike gives Reds the edge against Canaries

Bez Lubala made if five goals in seven games as Crawley Town went into the break 1-0 against Premier League Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Crawley made three changes to the starting line-up who beat Leyton Orient 3-2 at the weekend with Michael Luyambula, Ollie Palmer and David Sesay coming into the side. Norwich had a whole new starting eleven from the side who lost 3-2 to Chelsea at the weekend.

Norwich looked sharp from the start and after just 25 seconds Luyambula was forced into a save from Kenny McLean. The keeper then repeated his heroics two minutes later, this time from Philip Heise.

The visitors were looking dangerous every time they went forward and were having lots of joy on the left, but their final ball was just lacking.

But for all Norwich's intent, it was Crawley who took the lead and it was no surprise who go the goal. After winning a corner, Lubala took a long one-two and smashed the ball, with the help of a deflection, past Ralf Fahrmann.

The atmosphere was good until that point, but after the goal the People's Pension Stadium was rocking. It quietened down when Panutche Camara, who was booked for the challenge, and Timm Klose received treatment.

But the momentum stayed with Crawley and Reece Grego-Cox was looking particularly dangerous down the right. Mario Vrancic was next in the book for a tackle which sent Bulman airbourne. Reds then suffered a blow soon after when Camara limped off, to be replaced by Filipe Morais.

Norwich then went on the offensive again and were inches from equalising when quick feet from Patrick Roberts ended with his shot glancing off the far post.

But Reds gave as good as they got in the first half will be delighted to 1-0 up against dangerous opposition, who had 78% possession in the first half.

Crawley: Luyambula, Doherty, Dallison, Grego-Cox, Palmer, Ferguson, Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Bulman, Camara, Lubala. Subs. Morris, Morais, Francomb, Galach, Nathaniel-George, Young, Nadesan.

Norwich: Fahrmann, Byram, Zimmerman, Roberts, Vrancic, Klose, Heise, McLean, Amadou, Srbeny, Midah. Subs: Krul, Aaarons, Godfrey, Leitner, Lewis, Buendia, Stiepermenn.

Referee: John Busby