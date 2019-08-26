Crawley Town v Norwich City: Can Reds pull off a shock against Premier League opposition?

A Premier League team are Crawley’s midweek test as they face up against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Norwich were promoted as champions of the Championship and have made a decent start to life in the Premier League, despite two defeats out of three.

These defeats came against Liverpool and most recently Chelsea last Saturday but the Canaries pushed Chelsea all the way, with Chelsea only narrowly winning 3-2. Daniel Farke has got his Norwich side playing good football and even though their team will most likely be very rotated from the side that played against Chelsea, Crawley can expect them to come and play very good football.

The stand out players for Norwich so far this season have been Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell but it is unlikely that they will be in the side against Crawley as they are likely to rotate. It will most likely be a Norwich side that hasn’t managed to quite start games in the Premier League and will be looking to claim a place in Daniel Farke’s Premier League side.

Despite this Norwich have some good options from players that haven’t started this season, most notably Josip Drmic and Ralf Fahrmann, who they managed to capture from Bundesliga sides in the summer. However, Drmic will miss the game through injury.

It will be an extremely tough test for Crawley against Premier League opposition.

No one will be expecting Crawley to get a result and as long as the Reds come out without a big defeat and a good performance the fans will be pleased with the effort that the players put in. The line up is very difficult to predict, as there could be changes or Gabriele Cioffi could go with a strong team to cause an upset against Norwich.

It should be a good occasion for the fans and a near full house expected to hopefully see the Reds put in a spirited performance.