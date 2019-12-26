Crawley Town v Northampton Town: Reds in Boxing Day dreamland as they hammer Cobblers

Crawley Town picked up their first win since Otcober 12 in style as they hammered Northampton 4-0 at the People's Pension Stadium.

John Yems's played some lovely football early on but had to wait until the 29th minute to take the lead.

Ferguson picked the ball up with real elegance before striking on the half-volley from an acute angle and finding the back of the net. It was a lovely strike.

The club tweeted at half-time: "A brilliant half of football from Crawley who are really on top of this one..."

And in the second half the Reds made that football count. Bez Lubala made it 2-0 in 62 minutes. Ollie Palmer made it 3-0 before Mason Bloomfield finished off the scoring with a superb finish from an acute angle.

It was the Reds first win in nine games and a much-needed win for them. It was also the foirst four-goal margin win since they beat Barnsley 5-1 in 2015.

Full report to follow...