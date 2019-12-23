Crawley Town v Northampton Town preview: Reds after much-needed three points as they face former hero

Crawley remain searching for a first win under new Head Coach John Yems, following last Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at Oldham.

Crawley’s disappointing second half collapse condemned them to their first defeat under John Yems, despite a promising first half performance.

Lewis Young’s first half goal gave Crawley a deserved 1-0 lead in a first half which Crawley dominated. The second half was a completely different story for Yems’ men as Oldham dominated the second period and picked up two goals in quick succession that left Crawley in defeat.

Crawley will be looking for a late Christmas present on Boxing Day as Crawley face Northampton Town at The People’s Pension Stadium, in the hope of claiming a much needed victory.

The Cobblers currently sit seventh in League Two, just one point into the play-off places. Northampton started the season poorly but have improved massively and will be looking to make the play-offs this season.

Last time out they shared a 1-1 draw away at Mansfield Town, in what was always going to be a tricky game, considering it was Mansfield’s first game under their new manager.

Harry Smith scored the equaliser in that one for Northampton but more notably Nicky Adams grabbed his 7th league assist of the season and the ex Crawley man has certainly been won of Northampton’s better players this season. It’ll be a tricky task for the Crawley defence to keep him quiet on the wing, especially as Northampton have some big attackers, like Harry Smith, who’ll be lurking in the Crawley penalty area.

The Reds really need to get their season back on track or they could see themselves slip even closer to that one and only relegation spot.

This game will mark the half way point in what overall has been a disappointing campaign so far for Crawley. Goals are proving hard to come by at the moment for Crawley as they have just one goal in their previous four league games.

Attackers like Ollie Palmer, Bez Lubala and Ashley Nathaniel-George perhaps need a goal to boost their confidence and start firing goals consistently for the Reds.

Once Crawley start putting away their chances they will start winning games as they created chances in the games against Stevenage and Port Vale and in the first half at Oldham.

Hopefully they can start converting their chances against Northampton and pick up a much needed three points.