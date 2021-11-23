Crawley Town v Newport County preview: Reds look to build on Barrow win

Action from last season's clash between Crawley Town and Newport County at The People's Pension Stadium. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

The Red Devils were victorious for the first time in over a month in League Two on Saturday, and the win that pushed them up to 18th.

Their opponents are sitting just outside the play-offs, following their 2-1 defeat to Swindon Town at the weekend.

It was County’s first defeat in seven league games, despite having three cup defeats in that time. It was also their first league defeat under head coach James Rowberry.

Rowberry has started well in South Wales, after taking over from Mike Flynn, who had a very good spell as Newport manager.

The 36-year-old will be looking to put his first league defeat behind him and get three points in Crawley. A victory will move his side back into the play-off places.

Striker Dominic Telford will be key to the Newport side, as the league's top scorer with 11 league goals to his name.

It’s not just Telford’s goal tally that is impressive, it’s the rate at which he’s scoring, averaging a goal every 69 minutes so far this season.

That’s the best record in the league but Crawley’s Kwesi Appiah comes close. He sits third for minutes per goal in League Two, getting a goal every 121 minutes.

Appiah turned from scorer to provider on Saturday as he set up James Tilley, for his first league goal of the season.

Tilley impressed in the Sussex Senior Cup against Lancing and got his chance in the league with an impressive performance, which was capped with the winning goal.

The Crawley line-up could be very similar, if not the same, to what was seen at Barrow. The Reds were impressive and put in their best performance in a while.