Crawley Town v Morecambe: Reds looking for first league win in over a month at home to Shrimpers

Crawley Town return to league action this Saturday, following an FA Cup game against Scunthorpe and a Leasing.com Trophy tie against Oxford United.

Crawley were already out of the Leasing.com Trophy regardless of the result against Oxford but an impressive 4-1 win over Scunthorpe United saw Crawley progress to round two of the FA Cup.

The draw saw Crawley get another home tie, this time against League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

However, this week Crawley need to focus on getting a first win in the league for over a month as they face up to bottom side Morecambe.

The Shrimpers have started the season poorly and parted company with boss Jim Bentley, who was the longest serving manager in the EFL. He has been replaced by former Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams as Morecambe look to get their season started.

Morecambe currently occupy the only relegation spot, sitting rock bottom of the football league. It’s been a poor campaign so far for Morecambe, taking just 13 points from 17 games. It’s a record that will need to improve if the Shrimpers are going to remain in League Two and not be the only side relegated from the division.

They were also knocked out the FA Cup by League One Blackpool last week, as they were defeated 4-1.

However, Morecambe did win their last league game as they defeated Leyton Orient 1-0. Morecambe will come to Crawley looking to build on this and knowing that one point could potentially take them out the relegation zone.

As for Crawley they will look to pick up as they left of, as they became clinical in the last ten minutes against Scunthorpe.

It was tight game until Reece Grego-Cox regained the lead for Crawley with a screamer to make it 2-1 and then goals from Ashley Nathaniel-George and Grego-Cox again in injury time saw Crawley win the game 4-1.

The scoreline made it seem more comfortable then it was for Crawley as Scunthorpe were in the game until the 82nd minute but after that there was no contest.

Ashley Nadesan picked up his first goal at home for Crawley as he headed in from close range to open the scoring. After a frustrating start for Nadesan this should hopefully be the start of him scoring plenty of goals in a Crawley shirt.

Crawley should be heading into this game expecting to win against a Morecambe side that have been extremely poor this season. Anything other than a win would be a disappointing result for Crawley, especially as they are the home side.

It’s a fantastic chance for Crawley to regain their form in the league and put a good run of results together and gain some much needed momentum.